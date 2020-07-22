Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

11571 N 153rd Dr Available 12/17/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! Home features an open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, large bedrooms, double sinks in the master bath and a covered patio. Property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4345484)