Surprise, AZ
11571 N 153rd Dr
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

11571 N 153rd Dr

11571 North 153rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11571 North 153rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
11571 N 153rd Dr Available 12/17/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! Home features an open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, large bedrooms, double sinks in the master bath and a covered patio. Property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4345484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have any available units?
11571 N 153rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 11571 N 153rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11571 N 153rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11571 N 153rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11571 N 153rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr offer parking?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have a pool?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11571 N 153rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11571 N 153rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
