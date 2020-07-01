All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 9810 W. Pineaire Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9810 W. Pineaire Dr.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

9810 W. Pineaire Dr.

9810 West Pineaire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9810 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic single family home has great curb appeal and a large lot! Attached 2-car garage and an updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. 2 spacious bedroom including the master suite with a private bathroom. Enclosed AZ rooms leads you to a large low maintenance backyard. Ready for you to call home! NO PETS PLEASE. SUN CITY IS AN AGE RESTRICTED 55+ COMMUNITY. IF RENTERS WOULD LIKE TO UTILIZE REC CENTERS, POOLS, ETC THEY WILL NEED TO PAY ANNUAL SUN CITY FEE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have any available units?
9810 W. Pineaire Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have?
Some of 9810 W. Pineaire Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9810 W. Pineaire Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. offers parking.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. has a pool.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9810 W. Pineaire Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College