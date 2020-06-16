9807 W Mockingbird Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull out sofa, enjoy a quiet study with desk area & cabinetry. This Home is Perfectly located near the Rec Centers, Golf Courses, Restaurants, Entertainment & close by freeways to explore the Valley of the Sun! This Cozy home offers Neutral tones & easy care flooring throughout. Spacious living room, family room, eat in kitchen & formal dining area. Relax in the decorative backyard w/ room to entertain your guest or enjoy an Az Sunset!!!