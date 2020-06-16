All apartments in Sun City
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

9807 W Mockingbird Drive

9807 West Mockingbird Drive · (623) 552-3773
Location

9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull out sofa, enjoy a quiet study with desk area & cabinetry. This Home is Perfectly located near the Rec Centers, Golf Courses, Restaurants, Entertainment & close by freeways to explore the Valley of the Sun! This Cozy home offers Neutral tones & easy care flooring throughout. Spacious living room, family room, eat in kitchen & formal dining area. Relax in the decorative backyard w/ room to entertain your guest or enjoy an Az Sunset!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have any available units?
9807 W Mockingbird Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have?
Some of 9807 W Mockingbird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 W Mockingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9807 W Mockingbird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 W Mockingbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive offer parking?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have a pool?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 W Mockingbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9807 W Mockingbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
