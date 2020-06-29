9703 W. Redwood Dr.

Amenities

Sun City beauty is absolutely loaded with upgrades from top to bottom! Large corner lot with attached 2-car garage and fenced backyard. Modern tile in living areas, custom paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backs-plash and huge utility room with washer/dryer and sink. Bathrooms are completely redone with tile showers, and both bedrooms have brand new carpet. New screens and blinds are being installed on all windows. Nicest home you'll find in Sun City!!! NO PETS ALLOWED. SUN CITY IS AN AGE RESTRICTED 55+ COMMUNITY. IF RENTERS WOULD LIKE TO UTILIZE REC CENTERS, POOLS, ETC THEY WILL NEED TO PAY ANNUAL SUN CITY FEE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.