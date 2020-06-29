All apartments in Sun City
9703 W. Redwood Dr.

9703 West Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9703 West Redwood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sun City beauty is absolutely loaded with upgrades from top to bottom! Large corner lot with attached 2-car garage and fenced backyard. Modern tile in living areas, custom paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backs-plash and huge utility room with washer/dryer and sink. Bathrooms are completely redone with tile showers, and both bedrooms have brand new carpet. New screens and blinds are being installed on all windows. Nicest home you'll find in Sun City!!! NO PETS ALLOWED. SUN CITY IS AN AGE RESTRICTED 55+ COMMUNITY. IF RENTERS WOULD LIKE TO UTILIZE REC CENTERS, POOLS, ETC THEY WILL NEED TO PAY ANNUAL SUN CITY FEE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have any available units?
9703 W. Redwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have?
Some of 9703 W. Redwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 W. Redwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9703 W. Redwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 W. Redwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. has a pool.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 W. Redwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 W. Redwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
