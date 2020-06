Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath detached home with private yard, patio and 2 car garage. Home is furnished for a quick move-in. Additional features include updated flooring, newer paint and full compliment of appliances. Close to shopping, dining, Bell Recreation Center and Peoria Sports Complex. (Located in a retirement community - must be at least 55 yrs old to reside in Sun City). This is not a short-term vacation rental.