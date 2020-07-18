All apartments in Sun City
9506 W APPALOOSA Drive

9506 West Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9506 West Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is an AGE RESTRICTED community. One person must be 55 or older to live her. No children allowed as permanent residents. Recently remodeled home with tile/laminate floors except carpet in the BRs. Huge laundry room that can double for an office or you can put a bed in there for guests (no closet). It is beautiful, modern, and clean. Quiet neighborhood with covered patio in the back to relax. Close to shopping. Only a few minutes from all the restaurants in Arrowhead area. Close to all 3 major groceries and many doctors and hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have any available units?
9506 W APPALOOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have?
Some of 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9506 W APPALOOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9506 W APPALOOSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
