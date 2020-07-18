9506 W APPALOOSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is an AGE RESTRICTED community. One person must be 55 or older to live her. No children allowed as permanent residents. Recently remodeled home with tile/laminate floors except carpet in the BRs. Huge laundry room that can double for an office or you can put a bed in there for guests (no closet). It is beautiful, modern, and clean. Quiet neighborhood with covered patio in the back to relax. Close to shopping. Only a few minutes from all the restaurants in Arrowhead area. Close to all 3 major groceries and many doctors and hospitals.