Sun City, AZ
9331 W Arrowhead Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

9331 W Arrowhead Dr

9331 West Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9331 West Arrowhead Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!!** All Appliances included **AGE RESTRICTED 55+** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in Sun City. Located near Sun City Recreation Centers and Pools! Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and cook-top stove. Living room and Formal dining room. Master suite features closet and updated bathroom. Laundry room off of the garage with lots of storage space! Washer and dryer are also included! Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large backyard features covered patio and desert landscaping and fruit trees. 2 pets maximum. **AGE RESTRICTED 55+** Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have any available units?
9331 W Arrowhead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have?
Some of 9331 W Arrowhead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 W Arrowhead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9331 W Arrowhead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 W Arrowhead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr offers parking.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr has a pool.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have accessible units?
No, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9331 W Arrowhead Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9331 W Arrowhead Dr has units with air conditioning.
