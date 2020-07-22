9331 W Arrowhead Dr

Amenities

**NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!!** All Appliances included **AGE RESTRICTED 55+** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in Sun City. Located near Sun City Recreation Centers and Pools! Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and cook-top stove. Living room and Formal dining room. Master suite features closet and updated bathroom. Laundry room off of the garage with lots of storage space! Washer and dryer are also included! Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large backyard features covered patio and desert landscaping and fruit trees. 2 pets maximum. **AGE RESTRICTED 55+** Call now to view!