Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Gorgeous golf course home on golf course lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, open floor plane with updated kitchen. Private front courtyard with fountain, expansive patio with incredible views of Union Hills country club golf course and water feature with swans and ducks. Get to know Sun City before you buy in this high end rental home