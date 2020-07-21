18838 N KIVA Drive

Amenities

AGE RESTRCTED - 1 PERSON MUST BE 55 AND NO ONE UNDER 19. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. UNFURNISHED. Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home on huge private lot in phase 3 of Sun City 55 & Better Adult Community in excellent condition! Nice bright eat-in kitchen with newer appliances & refrigerator included. Roomy bedrooms with walk-in closets! Updated bathroom. Tile in all the right places! Neutral color carpets in huge Living room & bedrooms. Living room can be used as formal dining room / living room combo if preferred! Great view of big open private yard from Living room patio doors! Extra - Large inside laundry room with lots of storage space. Big 2 car carport & separate enclosed golf cart parking! New AC June 2019. North/South exposure. This one won't last long so get your application in ASAP!