Sun City, AZ
18838 N KIVA Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

18838 N KIVA Drive

18838 North Kiva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18838 North Kiva Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AGE RESTRCTED - 1 PERSON MUST BE 55 AND NO ONE UNDER 19. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. UNFURNISHED. Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home on huge private lot in phase 3 of Sun City 55 & Better Adult Community in excellent condition! Nice bright eat-in kitchen with newer appliances & refrigerator included. Roomy bedrooms with walk-in closets! Updated bathroom. Tile in all the right places! Neutral color carpets in huge Living room & bedrooms. Living room can be used as formal dining room / living room combo if preferred! Great view of big open private yard from Living room patio doors! Extra - Large inside laundry room with lots of storage space. Big 2 car carport & separate enclosed golf cart parking! New AC June 2019. North/South exposure. This one won't last long so get your application in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have any available units?
18838 N KIVA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 18838 N KIVA Drive have?
Some of 18838 N KIVA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18838 N KIVA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18838 N KIVA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18838 N KIVA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18838 N KIVA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18838 N KIVA Drive offers parking.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18838 N KIVA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have a pool?
No, 18838 N KIVA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have accessible units?
No, 18838 N KIVA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18838 N KIVA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18838 N KIVA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18838 N KIVA Drive has units with air conditioning.
