Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home is in a 55+ community in Sun City!



Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Home has outside sunshades to keep the heat out! Sunroom on the back of the house for enjoying the beautiful winter days! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large laundry room with w/d. Back yard with grapefruit trees, orange and tangelo trees. Short-term rental is okay!



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780130)