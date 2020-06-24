18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Occupied, Home is available March 1st. 3 bedrooms, split floor-plan. Formal living room and Dining room, Famaily room and breakfast area. Grab bars in Master shower, Large extended patio, delicious fruit trees. Laundry on garage with utility sink and extended cabinet storage, extra length garage will fit large trucks. Fantastic Landlords, Great Active adult community 55+ with amenities galore. Recreational centers, golf, many other fun activities for an active lifestyle. Small town feeling in the meticulous suburb of Phoenix metro area. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical care and hospitals. 2 year minimum lease agreement required.