Sun City, AZ
18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive

18214 North Organ Pipe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18214 North Organ Pipe Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Occupied, Home is available March 1st. 3 bedrooms, split floor-plan. Formal living room and Dining room, Famaily room and breakfast area. Grab bars in Master shower, Large extended patio, delicious fruit trees. Laundry on garage with utility sink and extended cabinet storage, extra length garage will fit large trucks. Fantastic Landlords, Great Active adult community 55+ with amenities galore. Recreational centers, golf, many other fun activities for an active lifestyle. Small town feeling in the meticulous suburb of Phoenix metro area. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical care and hospitals. 2 year minimum lease agreement required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have any available units?
18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have?
Some of 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive offers parking.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have a pool?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18214 N ORGAN PIPE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
