Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Large 2-Bed, 2-Bath, single level on a Cul De Sac Lot, this lovely home is over 2000 sq/ft, it has a 2-car garage, it's ownPrivate Pool, nice covered patio, the home has an open concept, it's spacious and bright, the backyard is amazing and thefront has car stopping curb appeal, community also includes a community pool/spa, tennis court, handball/racquetball, and gym.