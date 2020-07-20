17418 N Calico Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful, open floorplan with so much space featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (grab bars in both) and a 2 car garage! The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, loads of cabinets w/pull out drawers and a pantry-ladies, you'll love this! Tons of storage, all w/lighting, including a huge walk-in closet in the family room for games, etc... Light and bright with both a living room and a family room which makes entertaining a breeze. Enjoy the screened in patio all year round and there's a dog run too! 55+ community offers 7 rec centers and 8 golf courses. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 1.5% municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. One occupant must be 55 years of age or older. No children under 18 years of age.