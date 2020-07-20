All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
17418 N Calico Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

17418 N Calico Drive

17418 North Calico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17418 North Calico Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful, open floorplan with so much space featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (grab bars in both) and a 2 car garage! The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, loads of cabinets w/pull out drawers and a pantry-ladies, you'll love this! Tons of storage, all w/lighting, including a huge walk-in closet in the family room for games, etc... Light and bright with both a living room and a family room which makes entertaining a breeze. Enjoy the screened in patio all year round and there's a dog run too! 55+ community offers 7 rec centers and 8 golf courses. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1495, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 1.5% municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. One occupant must be 55 years of age or older. No children under 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17418 N Calico Drive have any available units?
17418 N Calico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 17418 N Calico Drive have?
Some of 17418 N Calico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17418 N Calico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17418 N Calico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17418 N Calico Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17418 N Calico Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17418 N Calico Drive offers parking.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17418 N Calico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive have a pool?
No, 17418 N Calico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive have accessible units?
No, 17418 N Calico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17418 N Calico Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17418 N Calico Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17418 N Calico Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
