Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

17411 N APPALOOSA Drive

17411 North Appaloosa Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile. Centrally Located on a quiet street near the Rec Centers, Bell Rd and easily accessible to everywhere! Ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral upgraded tile throughout. Quaint living room and dining area. Spacious master and guest bedroom and upgraded baths. 2 car garage. Inviting enclosed patio, large lot. Spacious 2-car garage with workshop. Play golf, pickleball, and numerous other outside activities in the winter at 75+ degrees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have any available units?
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have?
Some of 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive does offer parking.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17411 N APPALOOSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
