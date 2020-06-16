17411 N APPALOOSA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile. Centrally Located on a quiet street near the Rec Centers, Bell Rd and easily accessible to everywhere! Ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral upgraded tile throughout. Quaint living room and dining area. Spacious master and guest bedroom and upgraded baths. 2 car garage. Inviting enclosed patio, large lot. Spacious 2-car garage with workshop. Play golf, pickleball, and numerous other outside activities in the winter at 75+ degrees!