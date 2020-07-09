All apartments in Sun City
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
16608 N 113TH Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

16608 N 113TH Drive

16608 North 113th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16608 North 113th Drive, Sun City, AZ 85378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME ! Immaculate 4 bedroom single story with recently painted exterior & interior! Open floorplan w/ tiled flooring in great room, kitchen & baths. Light and bright family room w/vaulted ceilings & dining room just off the large updated kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets & leathered granite counters, newer sink, faucet, pantry and tons of storage! Split master suite w/ double sinks & walk-in closet. No Carpet-All 4 bedrooms have wood laminate flooring. All appliances stay including washer/dryer, refrigerator! New lighting, window covers, hardware, garage floors with epoxy, low maintenance front landscape, large extended concrete patio is great for entertaining. Close to shopping, dining and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have any available units?
16608 N 113TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 16608 N 113TH Drive have?
Some of 16608 N 113TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16608 N 113TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16608 N 113TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16608 N 113TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16608 N 113TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16608 N 113TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16608 N 113TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have a pool?
No, 16608 N 113TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16608 N 113TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16608 N 113TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16608 N 113TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16608 N 113TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

