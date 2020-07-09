16608 N 113TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME ! Immaculate 4 bedroom single story with recently painted exterior & interior! Open floorplan w/ tiled flooring in great room, kitchen & baths. Light and bright family room w/vaulted ceilings & dining room just off the large updated kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets & leathered granite counters, newer sink, faucet, pantry and tons of storage! Split master suite w/ double sinks & walk-in closet. No Carpet-All 4 bedrooms have wood laminate flooring. All appliances stay including washer/dryer, refrigerator! New lighting, window covers, hardware, garage floors with epoxy, low maintenance front landscape, large extended concrete patio is great for entertaining. Close to shopping, dining and freeway.