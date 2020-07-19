13807 N TAN TARA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very Nice and Well Maintained 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage (with cabinets) Single Level Home with Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Large Inside Laundry(with utility sink, cabinets and folding counter) in a 55+ Community. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Newer Hot Water Heater, Newer Roof, Home is close to Rec. Centers, Golf, Dining and Shopping. No Cats, No Smoking in Home, Landlord will consider a small dog 12lbs and under. Tenant required to purchase Renter's Insurance. Minimum 12 month Lease.