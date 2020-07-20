13805 N 98th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** Adult Only Community 55+ See Details Below ***



This Floor Plan sits on a large lot and on a quiet cul-de-sac Near Thunderbird and 99th Ave. Private yet low Maintenance Landscaping. Front porch w/room for seating. Double Security Door Entry leads into a Tiled formal entry. Kitchen has an eat-in area w/large window. Living/Dining followed by Family room w/Dble Sliders leads to a Large new Screened-In Patio overlooking a tranquil yard. Large Guest Room. Bedrooms and Closets have New Carpet. Hall & Mstr baths have updated Vanities. Master has Walk-in Closet and dressing area. 2 car garage w/access to huge laundry room with Golf Cart Parking. Sun City has 7 Rec Centers all w/ Heated Pools/Spas, Workout & clubs, 8 Golf Courses and so much more.



*** Property must have at least one (1) tenant age 55 or older. Any other tenants must be at least 19 years of age. ***



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



