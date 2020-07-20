All apartments in Sun City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

13805 N 98th Ave

13805 North 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13805 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
*** Adult Only Community 55+ See Details Below ***

This Floor Plan sits on a large lot and on a quiet cul-de-sac Near Thunderbird and 99th Ave. Private yet low Maintenance Landscaping. Front porch w/room for seating. Double Security Door Entry leads into a Tiled formal entry. Kitchen has an eat-in area w/large window. Living/Dining followed by Family room w/Dble Sliders leads to a Large new Screened-In Patio overlooking a tranquil yard. Large Guest Room. Bedrooms and Closets have New Carpet. Hall & Mstr baths have updated Vanities. Master has Walk-in Closet and dressing area. 2 car garage w/access to huge laundry room with Golf Cart Parking. Sun City has 7 Rec Centers all w/ Heated Pools/Spas, Workout & clubs, 8 Golf Courses and so much more.

*** Property must have at least one (1) tenant age 55 or older. Any other tenants must be at least 19 years of age. ***

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13805 N 98th Ave have any available units?
13805 N 98th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 13805 N 98th Ave have?
Some of 13805 N 98th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13805 N 98th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13805 N 98th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13805 N 98th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13805 N 98th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13805 N 98th Ave offers parking.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13805 N 98th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13805 N 98th Ave has a pool.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13805 N 98th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13805 N 98th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13805 N 98th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13805 N 98th Ave has units with air conditioning.
