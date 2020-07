13618 N 98TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOVELY APARTMENT STYLE HOME WITH UPDATED DUAL PANE WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM, AND DINING AREA. 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, APX 1,141 SQ.FT.. WITH SOLAR PANELS. YOU WILL LOVE THE UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BEAUTIFUL COUNTER TOPS AND SS FREE STANDING STOVE, AND MICROWAVE. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE FRONT WINDOW FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING IN THE MAIN LIVING SPACE, CARPET IN EACH BEDROOM. NICE SIZE GUEST AND MASTER BEDROOMS BOTH WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND EXITS. ALL INTERIOR DOORS HAVE BEEN UPDATED ALONG WITH THE BATHROOM, VANITY W/GRANITE COUNTER TOP, MIRROR AND LIGHTING. ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING FOR CAR AND GOLF CART. FENCED IN FRONT PATIO AREA. Total Hoa inc. water, sewer, garbage an now electric. Totaling $230