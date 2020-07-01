12638 N 105TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great curb appeal for this lovely brand new renovated patio home located in Sun City. Enter into a bright & open floor plan with porcelain wood look tile floors throughout the home. Fresh neutral color palette. All New Kitchen & bathroom! White shaker cabinets, quartz counters, recessed energy efficient LED lighting, white appliances. A/C unit just serviced and a clean bill of health. Low maintenance desert landscape. Covered patio and enclosed private yard has spacious golf cart access. Car port has a storage closet with second fridge. Close to shopping, medical center, the US 60 & 101 freeway. Tons of community amenities. 55+ community.