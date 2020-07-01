All apartments in Sun City
12638 N 105TH Avenue

12638 North 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12638 North 105th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great curb appeal for this lovely brand new renovated patio home located in Sun City. Enter into a bright & open floor plan with porcelain wood look tile floors throughout the home. Fresh neutral color palette. All New Kitchen & bathroom! White shaker cabinets, quartz counters, recessed energy efficient LED lighting, white appliances. A/C unit just serviced and a clean bill of health. Low maintenance desert landscape. Covered patio and enclosed private yard has spacious golf cart access. Car port has a storage closet with second fridge. Close to shopping, medical center, the US 60 & 101 freeway. Tons of community amenities. 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have any available units?
12638 N 105TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have?
Some of 12638 N 105TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12638 N 105TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12638 N 105TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12638 N 105TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12638 N 105TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12638 N 105TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12638 N 105TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12638 N 105TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12638 N 105TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12638 N 105TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12638 N 105TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12638 N 105TH Avenue has units with air conditioning.

