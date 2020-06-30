12477 N Augusta Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Fully Furnished Home in Sun City on Golf Lot - Immaculate golf course lot home, recently updated with lots of upgrades! Age restricted neighborhood. Looking for a long term renter (1 year minimum).



Owner will need some time to remove the existing furniture before the lease start date. Leasing the home fully furnished lease is an option (a shorter term lease would be considered). Call for details.



$45 online application fee per person. $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit/fee. $1500 refundable security deposit. Homeowner prefers no pets but if the applicant has pets, landlord approval will be required (no aggressive pets or breeds) plus the refundable security deposit amount shall be $2000 and the monthly rent amount shall be an additional $50/month higher per pet.



