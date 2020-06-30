All apartments in Sun City
12477 N Augusta Dr

12477 North Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12477 North Augusta Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Home in Sun City on Golf Lot - Immaculate golf course lot home, recently updated with lots of upgrades! Age restricted neighborhood. Looking for a long term renter (1 year minimum).

Owner will need some time to remove the existing furniture before the lease start date. Leasing the home fully furnished lease is an option (a shorter term lease would be considered). Call for details.

$45 online application fee per person. $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit/fee. $1500 refundable security deposit. Homeowner prefers no pets but if the applicant has pets, landlord approval will be required (no aggressive pets or breeds) plus the refundable security deposit amount shall be $2000 and the monthly rent amount shall be an additional $50/month higher per pet.

(RLNE5225431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

