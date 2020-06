Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.) This 2 BR/2 BA unit is at the back of the complex allowing for extra privacy and parking convenience. Unit has inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Full kitchen. All the conveniences of home. Beautiful common grounds. Occupant also has the option of separately purchasing on-site resident meals, if desired.