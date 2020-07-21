12014 N 107th Ave

Amenities
Adorable, 2 bed 1 bath home in Sun City! This property features Beautiful Paint, Floors, Counters, Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Private lot with an outside storage and Laundry with Washing Machine. This home is located in a 55+ adult community. Tenant may pay for use of Rec centers, but not mandatory. Please Check out sunctityaz.org for more info on the great amenities Sun City has to offer! Washer and dryer not warranted by the owner. Do not hesitate to schedule an appointment today!