Sun City, AZ
12014 N 107th Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

12014 N 107th Ave

12014 North 107th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12014 North 107th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Adorable, 2 bed 1 bath home in Sun City! This property features Beautiful Paint, Floors, Counters, Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Private lot with an outside storage and Laundry with Washing Machine. This home is located in a 55+ adult community. Tenant may pay for use of Rec centers, but not mandatory. Please Check out sunctityaz.org for more info on the great amenities Sun City has to offer! Washer and dryer not warranted by the owner. Do not hesitate to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 N 107th Ave have any available units?
12014 N 107th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12014 N 107th Ave have?
Some of 12014 N 107th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 N 107th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12014 N 107th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 N 107th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12014 N 107th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12014 N 107th Ave offers parking.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12014 N 107th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12014 N 107th Ave has a pool.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12014 N 107th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12014 N 107th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 N 107th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12014 N 107th Ave has units with air conditioning.
