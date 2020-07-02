11834 N SUN VALLEY Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN TODAY ! Woodbury model located in the Quail Run neighborhood in Sun City! . Enter to a large family/dining area. Nice size Kitchen w/ newer appliances & lots of counter space. light and bright! BRAND NEW CARPET thru-out & 16' tile in both Baths, Kitchen & screened-in room. Bedrooms have ceiling fans & walk-in closets. The over-sized utility room is tiled, heated & cooled adding 280 SQFT, its perfect for crafts or office. Patio is screened in with tile flooring. Natural light thru-out home. Spotless garage w/new opener, epoxy floors & built-in cabinets/work bench. NEW ROOF installed Oct 2018, AC/Heater is 3.5 years old. Homes interior/exterior painted & New hot water heater in 2018. Enjoy abundant activities & amenities in this adult community. Refrig, washer & dryer included