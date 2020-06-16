11625 N COGGINS Drive

Amenities

Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too! Spacious bedrooms and baths, upgraded as well. Inside laundry with newer appliances. Outside, enjoy an open golf course view! Take advantage of all the amenities Sun City has to offer! Golf courses, pickle ball, tennis, numerous clubs, shops and events happening daily! These seasonal rentals book early and fast for the upcoming fall, winter and spring!