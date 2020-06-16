All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 11625 N COGGINS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
11625 N COGGINS Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

11625 N COGGINS Drive

11625 North Coggins Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too! Spacious bedrooms and baths, upgraded as well. Inside laundry with newer appliances. Outside, enjoy an open golf course view! Take advantage of all the amenities Sun City has to offer! Golf courses, pickle ball, tennis, numerous clubs, shops and events happening daily! These seasonal rentals book early and fast for the upcoming fall, winter and spring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have any available units?
11625 N COGGINS Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have?
Some of 11625 N COGGINS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 N COGGINS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11625 N COGGINS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 N COGGINS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11625 N COGGINS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11625 N COGGINS Drive does offer parking.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11625 N COGGINS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have a pool?
No, 11625 N COGGINS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have accessible units?
No, 11625 N COGGINS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 N COGGINS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11625 N COGGINS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11625 N COGGINS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11625 N COGGINS Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity