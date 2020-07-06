All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like
11619 N 97TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
11619 N 97TH Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

11619 N 97TH Avenue

11619 North 97th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11619 North 97th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Very nice and very spacious golf course home in the heart of Sun City! Over 2400 square feet, featuring a large living room, formal dining room, and another large family room too! Front gated courtyard for your privacy. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, including built-in microwave. Split floor plan with master bedroom and bath and garage on east side, and 2 very large bedrooms and bath on the west side. Security doors on front and back and spacious covered patio with short fencing overlooking the course! Included washer and dryer in the garage, with garage cabinets too! Enjoy all the amenities Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, and shops! Come take a look at this beauty before it is gone! ** Lavender master bedroom is now neutral color.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have any available units?
11619 N 97TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have?
Some of 11619 N 97TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 N 97TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11619 N 97TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 N 97TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11619 N 97TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11619 N 97TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 N 97TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 11619 N 97TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11619 N 97TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 N 97TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11619 N 97TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11619 N 97TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College