11619 N 97TH Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Very nice and very spacious golf course home in the heart of Sun City! Over 2400 square feet, featuring a large living room, formal dining room, and another large family room too! Front gated courtyard for your privacy. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, including built-in microwave. Split floor plan with master bedroom and bath and garage on east side, and 2 very large bedrooms and bath on the west side. Security doors on front and back and spacious covered patio with short fencing overlooking the course! Included washer and dryer in the garage, with garage cabinets too! Enjoy all the amenities Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, and shops! Come take a look at this beauty before it is gone! ** Lavender master bedroom is now neutral color.