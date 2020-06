Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home! Tile in all the right places. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and counter tops. Formal dining off kitchen. Spacious master suite with laminate floors and updated bathroom. Great floor plan! Large back and front covered patios. Huge garage easily fits 2 cars, golf carts, plus tons of storage. Close to shopping, golf courses, restaurants and recreation centers. **$200.00 of the security deposit in non refundable administration fee.**