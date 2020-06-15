All apartments in Sun City
11108 W TIFFANY Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

11108 W TIFFANY Court

11108 West Tiffany Court · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom. Remodeled baths! Eat in kitchen and formal dining area. Very inviting front lounging patio, and huge back patio overlooking nice shady pine trees and fruit trees too! Come take a look at this one fast, because at this time of the year, the new seasonal listings are going fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have any available units?
11108 W TIFFANY Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have?
Some of 11108 W TIFFANY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11108 W TIFFANY Court currently offering any rent specials?
11108 W TIFFANY Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 W TIFFANY Court pet-friendly?
No, 11108 W TIFFANY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court offer parking?
Yes, 11108 W TIFFANY Court does offer parking.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 W TIFFANY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have a pool?
No, 11108 W TIFFANY Court does not have a pool.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have accessible units?
No, 11108 W TIFFANY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11108 W TIFFANY Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11108 W TIFFANY Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11108 W TIFFANY Court does not have units with air conditioning.
