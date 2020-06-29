All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard

11051 West Sun City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11051 West Sun City Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Sun City rental with all the upgrades! Open floor plan with kitchen island overlooking family room and tons of natural light. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, gas stove, custom cabinets and granite counters. Tile flooring and two-tone paint throughout. Two spacious bedrooms with bathrooms that have been completely upgraded! A/C is new. Large backyard with patio and low care landscape! This home even has epoxy flooring in the garage. You will just love the decorator touches! Available first week of October. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have any available units?
11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have?
Some of 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
