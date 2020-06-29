11051 W SUN CITY Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Sun City rental with all the upgrades! Open floor plan with kitchen island overlooking family room and tons of natural light. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, gas stove, custom cabinets and granite counters. Tile flooring and two-tone paint throughout. Two spacious bedrooms with bathrooms that have been completely upgraded! A/C is new. Large backyard with patio and low care landscape! This home even has epoxy flooring in the garage. You will just love the decorator touches! Available first week of October. Call us today!