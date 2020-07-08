10842 W Hibiscus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Major Cross Streets are Bell and Del Webb Blvd

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,568

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

Dont miss out on a single level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Sun City home with community pool. Wood Laminate flooring in the living room, carpeting in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range, and stove top microwave. Both bedrooms are larger and offer walk-in closets. Oversized Garage with built-in cabinets and laundry. Backyard features large covered patio with mature plants and fruit trees.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office:: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.