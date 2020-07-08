All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10842 W Hibiscus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10842 W Hibiscus Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

10842 W Hibiscus Dr

10842 West Hibiscus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10842 West Hibiscus Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Major Cross Streets are Bell and Del Webb Blvd
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,568
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

Dont miss out on a single level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Sun City home with community pool. Wood Laminate flooring in the living room, carpeting in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range, and stove top microwave. Both bedrooms are larger and offer walk-in closets. Oversized Garage with built-in cabinets and laundry. Backyard features large covered patio with mature plants and fruit trees.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office:: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have any available units?
10842 W Hibiscus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have?
Some of 10842 W Hibiscus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10842 W Hibiscus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10842 W Hibiscus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10842 W Hibiscus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr offers parking.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr has a pool.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have accessible units?
No, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10842 W Hibiscus Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10842 W Hibiscus Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College