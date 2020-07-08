All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10842 W AMBER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10842 W AMBER Trail
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

10842 W AMBER Trail

10842 West Amber Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10842 West Amber Trail, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful totally remodeled home in the heart of Sun City just south of Bell Rd! Spacious living and family rooms, and gourmet kitchen with nice granite countertops, custom soft-close upgraded cabinets and almost new stainless steel appliances! Convenient pantry and lots of counter space. Large master and 2nd bedroom with walk-in closets. Upgraded tile throughout the home. Newer windows to keep the summer heat out and awesome family room custom slider. Very inviting front patio/courtyard great for entertaining! Nice back patio and even a golf cart/workshop out back with private entrance! Come take a look at this beauty before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have any available units?
10842 W AMBER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10842 W AMBER Trail have?
Some of 10842 W AMBER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10842 W AMBER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10842 W AMBER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10842 W AMBER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10842 W AMBER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10842 W AMBER Trail offers parking.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10842 W AMBER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have a pool?
No, 10842 W AMBER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have accessible units?
No, 10842 W AMBER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10842 W AMBER Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10842 W AMBER Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10842 W AMBER Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College