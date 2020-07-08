10842 W AMBER Trail

Amenities
Beautiful totally remodeled home in the heart of Sun City just south of Bell Rd! Spacious living and family rooms, and gourmet kitchen with nice granite countertops, custom soft-close upgraded cabinets and almost new stainless steel appliances! Convenient pantry and lots of counter space. Large master and 2nd bedroom with walk-in closets. Upgraded tile throughout the home. Newer windows to keep the summer heat out and awesome family room custom slider. Very inviting front patio/courtyard great for entertaining! Nice back patio and even a golf cart/workshop out back with private entrance! Come take a look at this beauty before it is gone!