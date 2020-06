Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer. Enjoy the gorgeous view of south golf course from dining room and its patio. This stucoed beauty is perfect for a winter visitor that just wants to move in and take advantage of all that Sun City has to offer. Sun City visitor recreation card can be purchased at Lakeview recreation center to enjoy the 7 recreation centers, 8 golf courses and over 100 clubs. Sorry NO PETS!!!