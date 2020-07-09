All apartments in Sun City
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

10821 W Crosby Dr

10821 West Crosby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10821 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is in a 55+ community in Sun City!

This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home has been fully renovated with new wood vinyl plank flooring and two-toned paint. Updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance landscaping in the front and backyard.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: tqn3682fiu5o0pnn

(RLNE5786115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have any available units?
10821 W Crosby Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10821 W Crosby Dr have?
Some of 10821 W Crosby Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 W Crosby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10821 W Crosby Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 W Crosby Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10821 W Crosby Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10821 W Crosby Dr offers parking.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10821 W Crosby Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have a pool?
No, 10821 W Crosby Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have accessible units?
No, 10821 W Crosby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10821 W Crosby Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10821 W Crosby Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10821 W Crosby Dr has units with air conditioning.

