10814 W WELK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace media room

Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 bed 2 bath home in Sun City, available for short or long term rentals. Home is close to grocery store and rec center, and Arrowhead Mall is only 10 minutes away. There are three patios on this home so you can get sun or shade whenever you want. Master bedroom is furnished with a king size bed and has a large walk in closet. 2nd bed room has a full size bed with a walk in closet, and both bedrooms have a make-up vanity.3rd bedroom converted to a family/media room. Tenant responsible for their own rec and golf fees.Please call to discuss availability and pricing.