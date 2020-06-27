All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10814 W WELK Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

10814 W WELK Drive

10814 West Welk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10814 West Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 bed 2 bath home in Sun City, available for short or long term rentals. Home is close to grocery store and rec center, and Arrowhead Mall is only 10 minutes away. There are three patios on this home so you can get sun or shade whenever you want. Master bedroom is furnished with a king size bed and has a large walk in closet. 2nd bed room has a full size bed with a walk in closet, and both bedrooms have a make-up vanity.3rd bedroom converted to a family/media room. Tenant responsible for their own rec and golf fees.Please call to discuss availability and pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 W WELK Drive have any available units?
10814 W WELK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10814 W WELK Drive have?
Some of 10814 W WELK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 W WELK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10814 W WELK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 W WELK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10814 W WELK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10814 W WELK Drive offers parking.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10814 W WELK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive have a pool?
No, 10814 W WELK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10814 W WELK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 W WELK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 W WELK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 W WELK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
