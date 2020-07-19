10632 W Snead Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Extra clean and neat 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home in Sun City, 55 and older adult community. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, master has a queen size bed, second bedroom has two twins. Tiled bathrooms, fully appointed kitchen with cook top, oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Large storeroom and workshop area, full size washer & dryer. There is a lovely Arizona room for those cool winter evenings with friends, and an oversized one car carport. Offered through Property Frameworks - Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!