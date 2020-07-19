All apartments in Sun City
10632 W Snead Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10632 W Snead Dr

10632 West Snead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10632 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Extra clean and neat 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home in Sun City, 55 and older adult community. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, master has a queen size bed, second bedroom has two twins. Tiled bathrooms, fully appointed kitchen with cook top, oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Large storeroom and workshop area, full size washer & dryer. There is a lovely Arizona room for those cool winter evenings with friends, and an oversized one car carport. Offered through Property Frameworks - Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 W Snead Dr have any available units?
10632 W Snead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10632 W Snead Dr have?
Some of 10632 W Snead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 W Snead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10632 W Snead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 W Snead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10632 W Snead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10632 W Snead Dr offers parking.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10632 W Snead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr have a pool?
No, 10632 W Snead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr have accessible units?
No, 10632 W Snead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10632 W Snead Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10632 W Snead Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10632 W Snead Dr has units with air conditioning.
