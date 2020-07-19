10632 W Snead Dr

Amenities
Extra clean and neat 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home in Sun City, 55 and older adult community. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, master has a queen size bed, second bedroom has two twins. Tiled bathrooms, fully appointed kitchen with cook top, oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Large storeroom and workshop area, full size washer & dryer. There is a lovely Arizona room for those cool winter evenings with friends, and an oversized one car carport. Offered through Property Frameworks - Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!