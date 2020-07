10626 W Gulf Hills Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

STUNNING REMODEL IN SUN CITY! - OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM-WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT-NO CARPET! KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BACK SPLASH AND POT FILLED ABOVE STOVE. ENERGY EFFICIENT LED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT!! MASTER CLOSET AND BATH HAVE BARN DOORS, MASTER BATH HAS FOGLESS LED LIGHT MIRROR. NO PETS ALLOWED. **OWNER REQUIRES THE TENANTS TO MAINTAIN RENTER'S INSURANCE FOR THE DURATION OF THE LEASE**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644767)