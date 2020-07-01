All apartments in Sun City
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:59 PM

10626 W COGGINS Drive

10626 West Coggins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10626 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
55+ Age restricted community. Newly remodeled affordable Sun City beauty! New paint, carpeting, kitchen, bathroom vanity and nice upgraded fixtures throughout! Nice private rear courtyard with low maintenance yard. One car carport in back with storage. Inside laundry and all appliances included! Water, trash and sewer included with rent! Centrally located in a nice complex, walking distance to medical facilities and the grocery store and restaurants! Will go fast, come take a look at this one before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have any available units?
10626 W COGGINS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have?
Some of 10626 W COGGINS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 W COGGINS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10626 W COGGINS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 W COGGINS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10626 W COGGINS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10626 W COGGINS Drive offers parking.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10626 W COGGINS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have a pool?
No, 10626 W COGGINS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10626 W COGGINS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10626 W COGGINS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10626 W COGGINS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10626 W COGGINS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

