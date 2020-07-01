10626 W COGGINS Drive

Amenities

55+ Age restricted community. Newly remodeled affordable Sun City beauty! New paint, carpeting, kitchen, bathroom vanity and nice upgraded fixtures throughout! Nice private rear courtyard with low maintenance yard. One car carport in back with storage. Inside laundry and all appliances included! Water, trash and sewer included with rent! Centrally located in a nice complex, walking distance to medical facilities and the grocery store and restaurants! Will go fast, come take a look at this one before it's gone!