Sun City, AZ
10620 W Coggins Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10620 W Coggins Dr

10620 West Coggins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10620 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet. Beautiful back patio. Unit has it's own laundry room. Covered carport for 1 car with storage closet. You don't want to miss out on this one. This is a 55 and older community. Recreational card available for a fee. Tenant pays for electric, cable, internet, and phone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294832
Property Id 294832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have any available units?
10620 W Coggins Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10620 W Coggins Dr have?
Some of 10620 W Coggins Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 W Coggins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10620 W Coggins Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 W Coggins Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10620 W Coggins Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10620 W Coggins Dr does offer parking.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10620 W Coggins Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have a pool?
No, 10620 W Coggins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have accessible units?
No, 10620 W Coggins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 W Coggins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 W Coggins Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 W Coggins Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
