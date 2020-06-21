10620 W Coggins Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832



Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet. Beautiful back patio. Unit has it's own laundry room. Covered carport for 1 car with storage closet. You don't want to miss out on this one. This is a 55 and older community. Recreational card available for a fee. Tenant pays for electric, cable, internet, and phone.

No Pets Allowed



