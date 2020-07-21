10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous clean and renovated 2 bedroom home in high demand active adult community! Nice neutral tile in the living room, dining and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Updated counters and fixtures. Includes all appliances (refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher plus washer & dryer). Large pantry and lots of storage in the utility room. Direct entry from large carport to the kitchen. Covered front porch and big covered back patio. Great location close to shopping , hospital, golf course and more! Rec center membership/passes available at tenant expense. Enjoy all the amenities and activities Sun City Offers! Please note - age restricted community, 55 yrs and over.