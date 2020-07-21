All apartments in Sun City
10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle
10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle

10546 West Kingswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10546 West Kingswood Circle, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous clean and renovated 2 bedroom home in high demand active adult community! Nice neutral tile in the living room, dining and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Updated counters and fixtures. Includes all appliances (refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher plus washer & dryer). Large pantry and lots of storage in the utility room. Direct entry from large carport to the kitchen. Covered front porch and big covered back patio. Great location close to shopping , hospital, golf course and more! Rec center membership/passes available at tenant expense. Enjoy all the amenities and activities Sun City Offers! Please note - age restricted community, 55 yrs and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have any available units?
10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have?
Some of 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle offers parking.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have a pool?
No, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10546 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
