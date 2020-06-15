10536 W SNEAD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen. Flat screen TV's and updated appliances. Inside laundry/utility room, and nice back patio area. Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, trips, indoor and outdoor pools, etc! Booking is first come first serve and they are going fast!