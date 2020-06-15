All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

10536 W SNEAD Drive

10536 West Snead Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen. Flat screen TV's and updated appliances. Inside laundry/utility room, and nice back patio area. Come enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer, including golf, clubs, crafts, trips, indoor and outdoor pools, etc! Booking is first come first serve and they are going fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have any available units?
10536 W SNEAD Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have?
Some of 10536 W SNEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10536 W SNEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10536 W SNEAD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10536 W SNEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10536 W SNEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10536 W SNEAD Drive does offer parking.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10536 W SNEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10536 W SNEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 10536 W SNEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10536 W SNEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10536 W SNEAD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10536 W SNEAD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
