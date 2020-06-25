10374 W Oakmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

SUN CITY CONDO - This freshly renovated single story condo is located in phase 1 of Sun City. This is a 1- bedroom, 1- bathroom unit with approximately 729 square feet, featuring plenty of storage space with a bonus storage unit in back,one car carport. The unit has been updated with neutral colors with plenty of natural light, new laminate wood flooring throughout. The vaulted ceilings gives it an open feel. This property wont disappoint. Sun City features many amenities to choose from to get involved such as, a community pools, recreation centers, crafts ect. This property is located in an age restricted community 55+.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4868722)