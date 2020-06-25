All apartments in Sun City
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

10374 W Oakmont Drive

10374 West Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10374 West Oakmont Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
SUN CITY CONDO - This freshly renovated single story condo is located in phase 1 of Sun City. This is a 1- bedroom, 1- bathroom unit with approximately 729 square feet, featuring plenty of storage space with a bonus storage unit in back,one car carport. The unit has been updated with neutral colors with plenty of natural light, new laminate wood flooring throughout. The vaulted ceilings gives it an open feel. This property wont disappoint. Sun City features many amenities to choose from to get involved such as, a community pools, recreation centers, crafts ect. This property is located in an age restricted community 55+.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have any available units?
10374 W Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have?
Some of 10374 W Oakmont Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10374 W Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10374 W Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10374 W Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10374 W Oakmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10374 W Oakmont Drive offers parking.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10374 W Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10374 W Oakmont Drive has a pool.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 10374 W Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10374 W Oakmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10374 W Oakmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10374 W Oakmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
