All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10360 W Oakmont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10360 W Oakmont Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10360 W Oakmont Dr

10360 West Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10360 West Oakmont Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the first phase of Sun City. This beautiful home features all appliances and a kitchen with its own separate island that can be used as a breakfast bar. The kitchen has also been modified to have newer counter tops and wood cabinets. Condos share a common area that allow for entertaining and a place for outside enjoyment. The back-patio area is fenced in which will also allow for plenty of privacy. The attached one car garage provides ample storage through its own storage closet as well as several cabinets for additional use. Great location in a great community and is centrally located around the Sun City Rec Centers. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have any available units?
10360 W Oakmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have?
Some of 10360 W Oakmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10360 W Oakmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10360 W Oakmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10360 W Oakmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10360 W Oakmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10360 W Oakmont Dr offers parking.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10360 W Oakmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have a pool?
No, 10360 W Oakmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 10360 W Oakmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10360 W Oakmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10360 W Oakmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10360 W Oakmont Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College