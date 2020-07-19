10360 W Oakmont Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the first phase of Sun City. This beautiful home features all appliances and a kitchen with its own separate island that can be used as a breakfast bar. The kitchen has also been modified to have newer counter tops and wood cabinets. Condos share a common area that allow for entertaining and a place for outside enjoyment. The back-patio area is fenced in which will also allow for plenty of privacy. The attached one car garage provides ample storage through its own storage closet as well as several cabinets for additional use. Great location in a great community and is centrally located around the Sun City Rec Centers. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!