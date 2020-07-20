All apartments in Sun City
Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:01 AM

10319 West Cameo Drive

10319 West Cameo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10319 West Cameo Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful recently remodeled home in Sun City. Single story with 3 bedrooms 2 baths. This home features a modern kicthen with dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island. Beautiful wood floors, Two tone neutral paint. Blinds and ceiling fans. Updated bathrooms. Kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded gorgeous cabinets. Custom tile shower in second bath. Nice size lot, covered patio. Easy maintenance landscaping front and back with peek-a-boo view of the golf course! This is a 55+ community!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have any available units?
10319 West Cameo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10319 West Cameo Drive have?
Some of 10319 West Cameo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 West Cameo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10319 West Cameo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 West Cameo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10319 West Cameo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive offer parking?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have a pool?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 West Cameo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10319 West Cameo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
