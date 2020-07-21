10219 W Alabama Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom, two bath Sun City home available for immediate rental. Enter the home to a tile-floored living room. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen opens out to a family room. Sliding glass door opens to a screened lanai. There is a back storage room. Master with en-suite bath with shower and updated vanity, Guest bedroom adjacent to the hall bath with soaking tub. Home has an updated gas AC and heating unit and gas water heater. One-car carport. Sun City is an age-restricted community, one tenant must be at least 55 years old.