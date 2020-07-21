All apartments in Sun City
10219 W Alabama Ave

10219 West Alabama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10219 West Alabama Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, two bath Sun City home available for immediate rental. Enter the home to a tile-floored living room. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen opens out to a family room. Sliding glass door opens to a screened lanai. There is a back storage room. Master with en-suite bath with shower and updated vanity, Guest bedroom adjacent to the hall bath with soaking tub. Home has an updated gas AC and heating unit and gas water heater. One-car carport. Sun City is an age-restricted community, one tenant must be at least 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

