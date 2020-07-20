10010 W SANDSTONE Drive

10010 West Sandstone Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean & Move In Ready! Freshly Painted!Very well maintained and clean 2 bed/2 bath home ready for immediate move in. 55+ Age restricted community. Lots of living and closet space throughout. Nice AZ Room. 1 car garage and much more!Owner will not accept cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
