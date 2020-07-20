All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10010 W SANDSTONE Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

10010 W SANDSTONE Drive

10010 West Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10010 West Sandstone Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean & Move In Ready! Freshly Painted!Very well maintained and clean 2 bed/2 bath home ready for immediate move in. 55+ Age restricted community. Lots of living and closet space throughout. Nice AZ Room. 1 car garage and much more!Owner will not accept cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have any available units?
10010 W SANDSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have?
Some of 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10010 W SANDSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10010 W SANDSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
