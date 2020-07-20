10010 W SANDSTONE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean & Move In Ready! Freshly Painted!Very well maintained and clean 2 bed/2 bath home ready for immediate move in. 55+ Age restricted community. Lots of living and closet space throughout. Nice AZ Room. 1 car garage and much more!Owner will not accept cats.