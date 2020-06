Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. THE PROPERTY HAS THE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE ATTACHED GARAGE FOR EASY ACCESS. ENJOY THE FULLY FINISHED ARIZONA ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE PRIVATE, ENCLOSED YARD. E-Z TO SHOW! WALK TO SHOPPING AND OTHER SERVICES. THIS IS A SUPER OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SUN CITY AND ENJOY ALL THE CLOSE BY AMENITIES!