21014 N PALM DESERT Drive

Are you looking to get away from the cold and snow and Vacation in Sun City West 2020-2021? This fully furnished Sun City West rental is your ideal home away from home. * Master suite with King Bed, Vanity, Walk In Closet * Guest Room with Queen Bed, Walk-In Closet, reading chair * Newer furniture & appliances * 3 TV's * Microwave *Ceiling Fans * Side by Side refrigerator, ice maker, filtered water *Spacious Family Rm with 2 Recliners * Sofa Bed * Formal Living Rm/Dining * Luxury Linens, Pillows & Comforter * Arizona Room, & Computer Area. Use of Recreation centers, shopping, restaurants & entertainment. As your Property Manager, I welcome you and pledge to give you the best service while you are living here.