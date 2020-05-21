All apartments in Sun City West
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:04 AM

21014 N PALM DESERT Drive

21014 North Palm Desert Drive · (602) 316-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21014 North Palm Desert Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Are you looking to get away from the cold and snow and Vacation in Sun City West 2020-2021? This fully furnished Sun City West rental is your ideal home away from home. * Master suite with King Bed, Vanity, Walk In Closet * Guest Room with Queen Bed, Walk-In Closet, reading chair * Newer furniture & appliances * 3 TV's * Microwave *Ceiling Fans * Side by Side refrigerator, ice maker, filtered water *Spacious Family Rm with 2 Recliners * Sofa Bed * Formal Living Rm/Dining * Luxury Linens, Pillows & Comforter * Arizona Room, & Computer Area. Use of Recreation centers, shopping, restaurants & entertainment. As your Property Manager, I welcome you and pledge to give you the best service while you are living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have any available units?
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have?
Some of 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive does offer parking.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have a pool?
No, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have accessible units?
No, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21014 N PALM DESERT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
