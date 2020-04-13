All apartments in Sun City West
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

14668 W ANTELOPE Drive

14668 West Antelope Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14668 West Antelope Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home. Newer, northern SCW, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, just6 over 1000 sf, 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry room has a small office connected, or storage! King in the master bedroom and queen in the 2nd bedroom. Back patio and spacious private yard, partially fenced in the back and sides. Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush! Book this now, it will go fast! Owner looking for at least a 4 month rental next season at a minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have any available units?
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have?
Some of 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive does offer parking.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive has a pool.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14668 W ANTELOPE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
