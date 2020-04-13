14668 W ANTELOPE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home. Newer, northern SCW, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, just6 over 1000 sf, 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry room has a small office connected, or storage! King in the master bedroom and queen in the 2nd bedroom. Back patio and spacious private yard, partially fenced in the back and sides. Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush! Book this now, it will go fast! Owner looking for at least a 4 month rental next season at a minimum.