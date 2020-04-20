All apartments in San Tan Valley
Find more places like 2948 W PEGGY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Tan Valley, AZ
/
2948 W PEGGY Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2948 W PEGGY Drive

2948 West Peggy Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Tan Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2948 West Peggy Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa. Separate tub and shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, 42'' tv all located in the rear of the home with gorgeous pool views. The living area has a grand leather reclining sofa with and open floor plan to the kitchen and breakfast bar. It also has access to the Arizona room, which is a private screened porch just off the pool area. The kitchen is large, with a pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area featuring a round table perfect for entertaining. Backyard is an Oasis. The heated sparkling pool is surrounding by Mountain Views,grass and plenty of entertainin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have any available units?
2948 W PEGGY Drive has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have?
Some of 2948 W PEGGY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 W PEGGY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2948 W PEGGY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 W PEGGY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2948 W PEGGY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive offer parking?
No, 2948 W PEGGY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 W PEGGY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2948 W PEGGY Drive has a pool.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2948 W PEGGY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2948 W PEGGY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2948 W PEGGY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2948 W PEGGY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2948 W PEGGY Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with Gym
San Tan Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity