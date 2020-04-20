2948 W PEGGY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa. Separate tub and shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, 42'' tv all located in the rear of the home with gorgeous pool views. The living area has a grand leather reclining sofa with and open floor plan to the kitchen and breakfast bar. It also has access to the Arizona room, which is a private screened porch just off the pool area. The kitchen is large, with a pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area featuring a round table perfect for entertaining. Backyard is an Oasis. The heated sparkling pool is surrounding by Mountain Views,grass and plenty of entertainin