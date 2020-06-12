27 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ with garage

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24442 N Shelton Way
24442 Shelton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FACING NORTH AND SOUTH, FROM ENTRY LARGE FAMILY ROOM FACING WEST, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA FACING EAST. ALL BEDROOMS ON NORTH SIDE. ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2707 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4111 sqft
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Florence

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Morenci Road
2702 East Morenci Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1772 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Florence

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
423 W GASCON Road
423 West Gascon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1673 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded and Maintained! This lovely 3 Bedroom + Den/Office Home features a Great Room Floor Plan, with Beautiful Pergo Flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
35244 N ZACHARY Road
35244 North Zachary Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1491 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1223 W. Agrarian Hills Dr.
1223 West Agrarian Hills Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
3 Bedroom San Tan Valley - Beautiful single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath. Great room floor plan. Formal dining and living room. Full master bath room with double sinks. 2 car garage. North/South exposure. No cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1176 W Fruit Tree Ln
1176 West Fruit Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
This home is located in the beautiful Skyline Ranch subdivision! Home has a great and functional floor plan and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are upgrades throughout the home. It is a very nice home and in excellent condition.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4624 W Saddlebush Way
4624 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1636 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Florence, AZ

Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona. Positioned along the Gila River in the Sonoran Desert, this pastoral community depended on agriculture as its major economic base. Soon it rose to a different beat, after discovering silver at the Silver King Mine, the town also took charge of the government seat of the newly formed Pinal County in 1875. Since then it has not looked back, achieving several more milestones along the way including its historic, architectural downtown scene, entwin...

Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Florence, AZ

Florence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

