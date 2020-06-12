27 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ with garage
Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona. Positioned along the Gila River in the Sonoran Desert, this pastoral community depended on agriculture as its major economic base. Soon it rose to a different beat, after discovering silver at the Silver King Mine, the town also took charge of the government seat of the newly formed Pinal County in 1875. Since then it has not looked back, achieving several more milestones along the way including its historic, architectural downtown scene, entwin...
Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment. See more
Florence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.