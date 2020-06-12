Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ with garage

Coolidge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2707 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4111 sqft
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24442 N Shelton Way
24442 Shelton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FACING NORTH AND SOUTH, FROM ENTRY LARGE FAMILY ROOM FACING WEST, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA FACING EAST. ALL BEDROOMS ON NORTH SIDE. ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Morenci Road
2702 East Morenci Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1772 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 N Monarch Dr
4060 North Monarch Drive, Eloy, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1232 sqft
NICE HOME IN TOLTEC - This one won't last long, so do not hesitate! Home has a 1 car garage and a HUGE enclosed yard.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coolidge, AZ

Coolidge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

